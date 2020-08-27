Cape ANN Savings Bank Invests $3.01 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.