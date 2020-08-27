Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor from C$19.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$19.06.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

