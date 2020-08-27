Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$837,563.40 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.59, for a total transaction of C$837,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,179,479.56.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.98, for a total transaction of C$594,921.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sean Finn sold 163 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.17, for a total value of C$19,587.71.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sean Finn sold 210 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$25,020.45.

TSE CNR opened at C$140.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.73. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$140.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$132.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.91.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

