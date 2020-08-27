Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.