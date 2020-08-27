Canaccord Genuity Increases CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target to C$1.30

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

