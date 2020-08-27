Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 11.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 120,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.