Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,490 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

