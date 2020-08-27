Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.45. 9,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

