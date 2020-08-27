Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin Buys 22,955 Shares

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald J. Listwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00.

Calix stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.