Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Major Shareholder Jean Morris Adams Sells 1,380,000 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14 and a beta of -0.15.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.