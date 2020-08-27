Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Major Shareholder Jean Morris Adams Sells 1,380,000 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

