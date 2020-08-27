Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42.

On Friday, July 31st, Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70.

CDNS stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.22. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,635. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

