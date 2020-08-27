Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan Sells 3,922 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $463,827.32.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $5,698,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

