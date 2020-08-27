Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 11,683 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 11,683 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,598.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XOMA stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.14. XOMA Corp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

