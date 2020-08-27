Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

