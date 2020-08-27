Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNZL. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,292.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,941.49. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,497 ($32.63).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12902.0921054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Peter Ventress acquired 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

