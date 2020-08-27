BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.44.

Get BRP alerts:

TSE DOO opened at C$68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.