Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.32

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 988659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

