Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$1.91

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Glenn Leach bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,787.80. Insiders purchased a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $57,740 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.