Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $15.17

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 146.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

