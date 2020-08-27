Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

In other James River Group news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 938.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,179 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 149,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -232.42 and a beta of 0.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

