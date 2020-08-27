Brokerages Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Total reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 79.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.