Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.62). Arvinas posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 419%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 263,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,792. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $997.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arvinas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

