Brendan Calder Sells 1,756 Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Brendan Calder sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.69, for a total transaction of C$289,195.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$494,070.

Brendan Calder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Thursday, July 30th, Brendan Calder sold 1,300 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total transaction of C$206,167.00.

TSE FSV opened at C$164.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 117.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$151.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.00. FirstService Corp has a 1 year low of C$83.36 and a 1 year high of C$165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. Research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.