Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.
Bravura Solutions has a 12 month low of A$2.92 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of A$5.98 ($4.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.
About Bravura Solutions
