Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Bravura Solutions has a 12 month low of A$2.92 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of A$5.98 ($4.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31.

About Bravura Solutions

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

