Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.