BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

