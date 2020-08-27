BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $21.18. BOX shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 196,226 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 77.3% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 679,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 166,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 333.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

