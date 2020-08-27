BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.81 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

