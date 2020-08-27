BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $767-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.11 million.BOX also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.56-$0.60 EPS.

BOX opened at $19.29 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

