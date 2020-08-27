BOX (NYSE:BOX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 60.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,807,000 after buying an additional 1,072,122 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BOX by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 1,029,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

