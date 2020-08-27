BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BOX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

