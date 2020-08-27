BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

BOX stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.22.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

