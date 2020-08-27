Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth Sells 26,468 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Richard Douglas Booth sold 3,864 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $183,810.48.

On Monday, July 13th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 650 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $30,842.50.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,074 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $54,108.12.

EPAY stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

