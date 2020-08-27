Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth Sells 26,468 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 31st, Richard Douglas Booth sold 3,864 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $183,810.48.
- On Monday, July 13th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 650 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $30,842.50.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,074 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $54,108.12.
EPAY stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.