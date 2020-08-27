Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Haywood Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s current price.

BNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$1.98.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02. The company has a market cap of $48.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post -1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

