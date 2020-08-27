BOMB Price Tops $1.02 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. BOMB has a market cap of $934,728.30 and approximately $75,606.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00008911 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00064203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,503.43 or 1.00690108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00169425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002886 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,194 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.