Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $39.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $33.65 to $39.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BOWFF opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.