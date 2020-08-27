BMO Capital Markets Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $235.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.21. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $220.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

