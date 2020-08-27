BMO Capital Markets Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $297.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.23.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.62 and its 200-day moving average is $217.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

