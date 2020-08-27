Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $400.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

