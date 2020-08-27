Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 872,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 348,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

