Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Blucora from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

BCOR opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,025 shares of company stock worth $189,669 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 105.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blucora by 61.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

