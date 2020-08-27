Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 488,247 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BE stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.
Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
