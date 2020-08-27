Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 488,247 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BE stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

