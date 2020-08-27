Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackstone Group.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

BX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.