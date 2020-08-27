BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP William C. Werner Sells 47,031 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.10 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

