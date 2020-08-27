BitStation Hits Market Capitalization of $26,783.61 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, BitStation has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitStation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitStation has a total market capitalization of $26,783.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.05602586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation (BSTN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

