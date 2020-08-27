BitcoinZ Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,642.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $599,085.03 and approximately $51,642.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00664573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00086303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00076103 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,680,172,699 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.