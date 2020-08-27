BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAT shares. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 70,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

