BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.65 on Monday. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

