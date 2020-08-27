BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

BCRX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

