Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

